Assam: Nalbari assault victim Mridumudra Deka dies after month-long battle at GMCH

More than a month after a brutal attack in Assam's Nalbari district shocked the state, 18-year-old Mridumudra Deka succumbed to her injuries at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on July 3, taking the death toll in the case to two.

Mridumudra had been undergoing intensive treatment at GMCH since she was critically injured in the alleged assault that took place on the night of May 30 at Gangapur under Mukalmua. Despite over a month of medical care, she could not survive her injuries.

The attack had also claimed the life of 19-year-old Madhurjya Barman, who died on the spot. A resident of Balipathar in Chamata, Madhurjya served as the Assistant General Secretary of the West Nalbari Regional Students Union.

According to police and local sources, Mridumudra and Madhurjya were returning home on a scooter from Nalbari town when they were allegedly intercepted and attacked by Roz Ali.

The victims were later found lying in pools of blood by the roadside with multiple injuries. Madhurjya was declared dead at the scene, while Mridumudra was rushed to a local hospital before being referred to GMCH in Guwahati in critical condition.

The incident had sparked widespread outrage across Nalbari, with residents, student bodies and local organisations demanding swift action against those responsible.

The case also drew public attention after some groups attempted to link it to allegations of "love jihad".

However, investigators have not officially confirmed any motive behind the attack, and the police have not endorsed such claims.

With Mridumudra's death on July 3, the case has taken a more serious turn, intensifying demands for a speedy investigation and prosecution of those accused.

Meanwhile, the prime accused Roz Ali was shot dead during a police encounter conducted by Assam Police in Mukalmua.