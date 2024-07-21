Varnali Deka, District Commissioner of Nalbari, Assam, addressed a delegation of senior Bangladeshi civil servants in New Delhi. The presentation took place during a special capacity-building programme on public policy and good governance organised by the National Centre for Good Governance.

Deka shared details about various local initiatives, including "Lakhpati Baideu" and "Aatma Nirbhar Nalbari." She also highlighted innovative livelihood options for women's self-help groups in the district and state.

The programme, which ran from July 15-20, was inaugurated by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. V. Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, spoke about administrative reforms and grievance redressal in India.

The Bangladeshi delegation, consisting of officials with 16-21 years of experience, responded positively to Deka's presentation on microfinance options and livelihood initiatives.

The event covered various aspects of scheme implementation and included an interaction with the Cabinet Secretary of India.