In a remarkable initiative to celebrate culture and promote the empowerment of women, the District Administration of Nalbari is all set to host the spectacular event, "Shubh Parinay," under the banner of "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao." This unique extravaganza will feature a traditional-style Assamese wedding with ten couples from Assam tying the knot.

The grand event will take place at the Sri Sri Hari Mandir in Nalbari on November 23, 2023, with festivities commencing at 10:30 AM. The District Administration along with a wide range of individuals and organizations has come forward to extend their blessings and sponsor the wedding expenses for the brides and grooms, exemplifying a community's collective commitment to the welfare of their daughters.

The concept behind "Shubh Parinay" is rooted in the belief that every daughter in the district is not only the pride of her family but also a cherished member of the entire community. The event emphasizes the community's involvement in the role of the "Mayka" (maternal family) for the bride underlining the collective responsibility for the well-being of each young woman.

Moreover, the Nalbari District Administration is actively promoting an eco-friendly and sustainable approach to the wedding ceremony. "Shubh Parinay" will be a plastic-free event, reflecting a return to traditional practices of environmental responsibility.

Apart from being a grand cultural celebration, the event promises to serve as a platform for raising social awareness on vital issues.