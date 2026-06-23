Assam: Nalbari DSP transferred amid probe into NEET aspirant sacred thread controversy

Nalbari Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kusum Kumar Basumatary has been transferred to the 21st Assam Police Battalion (APBn) at Katlicherra in Hailakandi district amid an ongoing inquiry into allegations that a NEET aspirant was forced to remove his sacred thread during frisking at an examination centre in Nalbari.

Basumatary, who was serving as DSP (Security and Intelligence) in Nalbari, has been posted as DSP at the 21st APBn.

The transfer comes days after the incident triggered widespread criticism and public outrage across Assam.

The controversy stems from a NEET re-test held on June 21, during which a Brahmin student alleged that he was compelled to remove his sacred thread, a significant religious symbol, before being allowed to enter the examination centre.

Following the allegation, the Nalbari district administration conducted a magisterial inquiry. During the probe, the student reportedly identified the police personnel involved in the frisking process. Based on the preliminary findings, Havildar Paban Kalita of Belsor Police Station was placed under reserve close.

Nalbari District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary had stated that there was no valid justification for asking the candidate to remove his sacred thread during security checks. He said the student and his parents were heard during the inquiry and the personnel identified by the candidate later apologised.

According to the district administration, the on-duty personnel allegedly instructed the student to remove the sacred thread and hand it over to his mother before entering the examination hall. Officials clarified that neither the National Testing Agency (NTA), the district administration nor the police had issued any instruction requiring candidates to remove sacred threads during frisking.

Nalbari Superintendent of Police Bibekananda Das had earlier announced a separate departmental inquiry by an IPS officer into the conduct of the police personnel involved. He stated that departmental proceedings would be initiated based on the findings of the investigation.

The student's mother, Runumi Bhagawati, said the family had replaced the sacred thread before the examination and removed a metallic ring attached to it to comply with examination guidelines prohibiting metallic objects.

While authorities have not officially linked Basumatary's transfer to the ongoing inquiry, the development comes as the police and district administration continue investigations into the incident. The outcome of the departmental probe is expected to determine whether further disciplinary action will be taken against the officials concerned.