Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah posted on X that Nalbari will host the 14th outstation cabinet meeting of the Government of Assam on June 26, led by Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In preparation for this event, Minister Baruah chaired a meeting with officials from the district administration at the office of Nalbari Deputy Commissioner. The meeting focused on thoroughly reviewing the ongoing preparations to ensure the success of the upcoming cabinet meeting.

The selection of Nalbari provides an opportunity for local officials and stakeholders to engage directly with state leaders on key developmental and administrative matters.