The new Maligaon Flyover named as 'Nilachal Flyover' few hours before inauguration on August 30.

It may be recalled that earlier Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had told the media that its name would be "Maligaon flyover" during a visit to the work of the flyover.

Later, entry board written 'Maligaon Flyover' was installed on this flyover. But last night the name was changed to the 'Nilachal flyover'.

The flyover was inaugurated at 4.30 pm today and traffic advisory has been issued for the commuters heading to Bharalu from Jalukbari area.

A day before the inauguration, CM Sarma shared a video on 'X' platform displaying the spectacular ariel view of the flyover with the captioned, "Tomorrow, we will be dedicating Assam's longest flyover to the people."

Guwahati's latest architectural marvel, the Maligaon flyover will sport a rainbow-arch and a globe at the Tiniali Junction.