Assam named most proactive state under RCS–UDAN at Wings India 2026

Assam has been awarded Most Proactive State under RCS–UDAN (Priority Areas) at Wings India 2026 in Hyderabad, recognising the state government’s coordinated push to strengthen regional aviation under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The honour was accepted on behalf of the state by Manvendra Pratap Singh, Commissioner of Transport, Assam. The award underlines Assam’s focus on expanding air connectivity in priority and underserved areas, a key objective of the regional connectivity scheme.

Reacting to the recognition, Chief Minister Sarma called it “a proud moment for Assam,” adding that the achievement was made possible due to the Centre’s backing.

“This has been made possible due to Adarniya Narendra Modi ji’s strong focus on regional connectivity and constant support. RCS–UDAN is expanding connectivity and boosting growth,” he said in a post.

The award highlights Assam’s growing role in improving last-mile air links and leveraging aviation as a driver of regional development.