Assam: Nandini Kashyap detained in fatal hit-and-run case, probe intensifies

Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap has been detained by police in connection with the tragic hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of 21-year-old Samiul Haque, a student of Nalbari Polytechnic, on July 25. The incident has triggered widespread outrage and demands for justice across Assam.

According to reports, Kashyap was taken into custody on Tuesday night from a rehearsal venue at Rajdhani Theatre in North Guwahati and subsequently brought to All Women Police Station at Panbazar for questioning. Although no official arrest has been made so far, police confirmed that the actress has been detained for interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that Samiul was struck by a speeding vehicle allegedly driven by Kashyap. He succumbed to his injuries at Apollo hospital, four days after the accident. The All Assam Polytechnic Students’ Union (AAPSU) has filed an FIR at Dispur Police Station, urging authorities to ensure strict legal action.

Samiul, remembered as a diligent student who worked night shifts to support his family, has become a symbol of rising youth aspirations cut short by alleged negligence. His family remains devastated and has appealed for justice and accountability.

The case has stirred strong reactions from civil society and student bodies, with public protests calling for swift and transparent investigation. In light of the backlash, Rajdhani Theatre, with which Kashyap had a two-year contractual association, has announced the termination of her contract to protect the institution's image and ongoing productions.

The Assamese film fraternity has also responded. Actor Ravi Sarma, who shared screen space with Kashyap in the film Rudra, expressed his grief on social media:

“The tragic loss of Samiul Haque has deeply saddened me. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

The movie Rudra, featuring Ravi Sarma, Adil Hussain, Joy Kashyap, and Archita Agarwal, had Kashyap in a supporting role, as per film listings.

Police have launched a comprehensive probe, including examination of CCTV footage and forensic evidence. While investigators have yet to officially confirm whether Kashyap was driving the vehicle, sources indicate that legal proceedings may soon follow based on the findings.