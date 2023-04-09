A huge quantity of narcotics substances and apprehended one person in connection to the matter in the state's Karimganj district, said police on April 9.

As per the police, the seizure was made after police acting on specific information conducted a search operation in Karimganj's Badarpur and Patharkandi area.

During the search operation, around 22,000 Yaba tablets and 853 bottles of phensydyl cough syrup were seized.

''Two anti-narcotics Ops were conducted by Badarpur and Patharkandi PS staff which led to the recovery of 22000 YABA Tablets and 853 bottles of Phensydyl cough syrup.1 person is apprehended in this regard,'' police tweeted.

#AssamAgainstDrugs

Two anti -narcotics Ops were conducted by Badarpur and Patharkandi PS staff which led to the recovery of 22000 YABA Tablets and 853 bottles of Phensydyl cough syrup.1 person is apprehended in this regard.@CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips pic.twitter.com/QILI5MSewY — Karimganj Police (@karimganjpolice) April 9, 2023

A day before, Border Security Force (BSF) said it had apprehended one narcotics smuggler and recovered Yaba Tablets worth Rs 3 lakh in Assam's South Salmara district after they conducted a search operation on April 6.

The narcotics substances was seized from the India-Bangladesh international border in the district.

As per the officials, the smuggler was apprehended with 600 numbers of Yaba Tablets worth Rs 3,00,000 from a village in the South Salmara district of Assam.

''The consignment was about to be smuggled from India to Bangladesh,'' the officials added.

Later, the arrested smuggler and the seized tablets were handed over to the police for further investigation.

Also read: Assam: Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 lakh seized in South Salmara, one held