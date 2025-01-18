Bongaigaon district police in Assam destroyed narcotic substances worth Rs 1.7 crore, which had been seized over time across five police stations in the district.



The contraband, including large quantities of heroin, cough syrup, cannabis, and yaba tablets, was incinerated at the Birjhora Tea Estate.



Additional Superintendent of Police, Nekhadei Singchen, called on parents to remain vigilant and prioritize education to shield the younger generation from the grip of drugs.

The Sribhumi Police destroyed drugs worth Rs 156.84 crore on, January 16 in the Sharif Nagar area, located near Sribhumi, Assam. The drugs had been seized from various parts of the district over the past few months.

The drug destruction ceremony was attended by key officials, including DIG of South Range Kanakjyoti Saikia, Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das, and the District Commissioner, among others. Both DIG Saikia and SP Das commended the efforts of the Sribhumi Police, highlighting that 196 drug traffickers had been apprehended and sent to jail in recent months. They expressed hope that with continued legal action, the district could eventually eliminate drug-related crimes.

Details of the destroyed drugs:

Heroin: 14 kg

Yaba Tablets: 15 lakh

Cannabis: 6 crore 15 lakh kg

Phensedyl Cough Syrup: 2.83 lakh bottles

Other Intoxicating Capsules and Tablets: 51,000



SP Partha Pratim Das, who took charge in late 2022, has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the district. His leadership has led to the destruction of banned substances worth approximately Rs 222 crore.