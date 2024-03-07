In a significant development, Narendra Modi is scheduled to become the first Prime Minister to visit Kaziranga National Park in Assam since 1957.

This visit marks a historic moment as no other Prime Minister has made this trip in over six decades.

Taking to his X handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "A sneak peek of the stunning species of birds and animals that await Shri @narendramodi ji tomorrow, as he becomes the first Prime Minister to visit the Kaziranga National Park since 1957."

It is to be mentioned here that, Assam's crowned jewel is home to the largest habitat of rhinos, over 600 species of birds, a thriving population of dolphins and one of the highest densities of tigers.



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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Assam commencing on Friday where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of significant development projects.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the itinerary during a press conference on Thursday.

Modi will be the first Prime Minister who will stay overnight at the park, a UNESCO Heritage Site renowned for its one-horned rhinos.

On March 9, Modi is scheduled to go on a safari within the park before departing for Jorhat to participate in a series of scheduled events where he will inaugurate a statue of a legendary Assamese warrior Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat in Upper Assam.

To accommodate the Prime Minister’s visit, jeep safaris in the Kohora range will be closed from March 7th to March 9th morning. Elephant safaris in the same area will be suspended on March 8th and 9th, while all other safari options in the park will remain operational.

Officials are ensuring necessary arrangements to guarantee the Prime Minister’s safety and enjoyment during his first visit to the park.