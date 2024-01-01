The Assam government today formally adopted the National Common Mobility Card during an event in Guwahati today.

The card was launched for Guwahati during the event that also saw the flagging off of 200 EV buses in the city by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said that Assam has become the third state in the country to adopt the card.

"The National Common Mobility Card is a brilliant intervention of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Happy to share that starting today, Assam has become Bharat’s third state to adopt this Rupay powered card offering customers seamless access to various transport modes," said the Assam CM.

The National Common Mobility Card is a brilliant intervention of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji.



Happy to share that starting today, Assam has become Bharat’s third state to adopt this Rupay powered card offering customers seamless access to various transport… pic.twitter.com/rPDSGKoqDa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 1, 2024

Launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in 2019, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is designed to promote cashless transactions and offers a unified payment platform for commuters across the country.

It is issued in the form of a prepaid, debit or credit RuPay card and has a separate option for offline transactions. Prior to usage, users have to load funds onto the card from their bank account or digital wallet. The aim is to remove the need for carrying multiple cards by supporting various services on a single card.