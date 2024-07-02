A socio-cultural group in Assam's Dhubri observed National Doctor's Day, commemorated annually on July 1st in honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, the second Chief Minister of West Bengal and a physician.

The event, organised by the socio-cultural group Nrityangan, took place at the Asom Sahitya Sabha Bhawan, focusing on recognising the invaluable contributions of healthcare professionals.

The highlight of the ceremony was the felicitation of esteemed physicians Dr. Bhabani P. Chakraborty and Dr. Balaram Basak. Both doctors received traditional Gamosas, symbolic tokens of respect in Assamese culture, along with Sarais, Srimad Bhagavad Gitas, and letters of commendation.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of doctors, particularly amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event underscored their dedication and sacrifices. Doctors were lauded as symbols of compassionate care, their unwavering commitment shining through during the healthcare crisis.

Dr. Pratima Neogi coordinated the proceedings, with notable figures like Dr. Ankumani Saikia, Principal of Dhubri Medical College, and Dr. Debomoy Sanyal in attendance. The event was graced by Chief Guest Dr. Bhabani Prasad Chakraborty and conducted by Arpita Karmakar, founder of Nrityangan and a renowned Kathak artist.

Highlighting the significance of health awareness, Dr. Neogi emphasized the event's role in promoting public health and honoring medical professionals. Distinguished doctors from Dhubri, including Dr. Tapas Majumder, Dr. Debashish Mukherjee, Dr. Mukul Barman, and Dr. Nilakshi Choudhury, were also honored guests at the ceremony.

Nrityangan convener Dipankar Majumder expressed gratitude for the support and presence of well-wishers, attributing their participation to the event's success in celebrating and honoring the dedication of doctors in Dhubri.