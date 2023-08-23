The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) will open an off-campus facility in Guwahati. The Ministry of Home Affairs published a notice of this in the Gazette of India.

On platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the same.

“Deeply thankful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister for officially giving a National Forensic Sciences University campus in Guwahati. A significant step towards modernizing criminal investigation in our region,” he wrote.

Deeply thankful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister for officially giving a National Forensic Sciences University campus in Guwahati. A significant step towards modernizing criminal investigation in our region. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/N5k6vQkVwF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 23, 2023

Earlier this year, the Assam government gave the go-ahead for the establishment of the National Forensic Sciences University in the state's capital city of Guwahati.