To mark the International Day of Disabilities, the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), under the National Health Mission, organized a health camp at Jawahar Hindi High School, Dhubri. The event aimed to offer free health check-ups and treatment to children with disabilities and other health conditions.

The program was inaugurated by Deepak Kumar Prasad, Principal of Jawahar Hindi High School, and Sirajul Islam, District Coordinator of the National Health Programme. The camp focused on comprehensive health screenings for children aged 0 to 18 years, aimed at identifying disabilities and health issues. Children diagnosed with health conditions were assured of free treatment under the RBSK initiative, along with the distribution of free medicines.

In addition to the students of the host school, children from various other schools across the district participated in the camp. A team of medical professionals, including Dr. Mithu Barman (Pediatrician, Dhubri Medical College), Dr. Biswajyoti Das (ENT Specialist), Dr. Pranami Baishya (Ophthalmologist), and Dr. Najmul Haque Mondal, among others, conducted the health screenings.

The camp also saw active participation from supporting staff, including ANMs, pharmacists, and block coordinators of the National Bal Swasthya Programme, Sariful Islam Khandkar and Samima Yameen. Teachers from Jawahar Hindi High School played an essential role in facilitating the program.

A total of 335 students underwent health screenings during the camp. Children identified with health issues will receive phased treatment under the RBSK program. The camp was widely praised for its comprehensive approach to addressing the health needs of children, particularly those with disabilities.