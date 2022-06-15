Due incessant rainfall since last Tuesday night once again Dima Hasao got badly effected, NH-27 Haflong-Silcher road is washed out at Harangajao.

S-curve near Kelelo village also affected very badly, many vehicles stucked in road blockade, New Haflong station railway tracks also got submerged with muddy water.

Earlier on Saturday, residents of the Harangajao area in Assam's Dima Hasao district organised a protest over the deplorable state of the National Highway 27 (formerly known as NH-54E) and urged that the government take immediate action to complete the project.

Following the blockade vehicular movement between Haflong-Silchar was badly affected. Due to the bad road condition, the people of Harangajao are the worst affected.

The road between Harangajao and Silchar is being constructed by National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).