The National Highway 27 in Assam, linking Haflong and Silchar, has been completely shut down due to heavy rainfall, reports confirmed on Monday, July 1.



The continuous downpour in the Dima Hasao district has caused the Jatinga River to overflow, submerging a crucial section of the highway between Jatinga and Haflong.

Footage shows the river overflowing, leaving travelers stranded and disrupting vehicular movement. Authorities are actively working to clear the road and restore access as soon as possible.

In May, the Dima Hasao police administration issued an emergency directive, suspending vehicular movement on National Highway 27 between Haflong and Mahur. Additionally, the highway has been closed at N-Leikul until further notice. This decision aims to ensure the safety of commuters and prevent further incidents amid the adverse weather conditions.

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