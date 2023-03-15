The National Medical Commission (NMC) has recognized Nalbari Medical College and gave the approval to admit 100 MBBS students to the college, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 15.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Sarma termed it a historic accomplishment for the state with four new medical colleges being set up in one year.

“We’ve reached another milestone. Delighted to share that Nalbari Medical College has been recognized by National Medical Commission with an approval to admit 100 MBBS students.”

“It’s a historic accomplishment for Assam with 4 new medical colleges being set up in just one year!” the Assam CM tweeted.

We've reached another milestone!



Delighted to share that Nalbari Medical College has been recognised by National Medical Commission with an approval to admit 100 MBBS students.



It's a historic accomplishment for Assam with 4 new medical colleges being set up in just one year! pic.twitter.com/HZhJBMSCRi — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 15, 2023

Prior to this, NMC had approved 100 MBBS seats in the Nagaon Medical College which received a Letter of Intent for 100 MBBS seats from NMC.

Sarma had announced the news on February 23, calling it a significant achievement for the state. This approval marked the 11th medical college in the state to receive a Letter of Intent and the second this year, following Kokrajhar Medical College.

As per the norms set by the National Medical Commission, private medical colleges are required to provide a Bank Guarantee against the establishment of new medical colleges with an intake of 100 MBBS seats in favor of the NMC, valid for five years or until the course is recognized, whichever is later, from a nationalized/scheduled bank.

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