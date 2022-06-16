The Tinsukia Zilla Samiti of Assam nationalist youth council burnt effigies of Union minister RK Singh. A massive protest was staged against the minister's controversial remarks on large anti-river dam agitators.

Through the demonstration, they challenged Union minister RK Singh's remarks, saying that the BJP administration has collected money from the large dam, and that the money should be investigated and made public.

According to a member of the Assam Nationalist Youth Council, huge dams would not be built in any exchange, therefore do not try to disturb the people by making such remarks.