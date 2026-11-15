A 27-year-old man from Assam was arrested in Kerala's Alappuzha district on November 15 for allegedly killing his two-year-old daughter at their rented house in Mankamkuzhy, police said.

The accused, identified as Paritosh Mandal, a labourer, was taken into custody in the early hours of November 15. The victim, Deepika, was his younger daughter.

According to police, the incident took place around 10 pm on Saturday after Mandal allegedly returned home in an inebriated condition. A dispute reportedly broke out between him and his wife, Rondwala, after she expressed her wish to return to Assam with their children.

Mandal allegedly assaulted his wife during the argument. When the toddler, who was in her mother's arms, began crying, he allegedly pulled her away and smashed her face against the floor three times, according to the FIR.

Deepika was rushed to Mavelikara Government Hospital, where the family initially told doctors that she had fallen down the steps. However, doctors noticed multiple injury marks on her body and alerted the police.

During questioning, Rondwala reportedly narrated the incident. Her father subsequently lodged a complaint, following which police registered a murder case against Mandal.

The accused will be produced before a court for remand, police said.