Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia was allegedly found murdered at his home in Jammu city’s Udaywala area on October 3.

A native of Assam, Lohia’s death sent officials in tussle as a manhunt has been launched to nab the domestic help who was found missing from the crime scene. Officials suspect the domestic help might be the culprit after his disappearance from the house.

57-year-old Lohia was a 1992 batch IPS officer, and a galantry award winner who was posted as the DGP (Prisons) in Jammu and Kashmir in August this year. As per reports, Lohia was a resident of Guwahati's Athgaon area and an alumni of Guwahati Commerce College.

Lohia was found with throat slit and burn injuries at around 11:45 pm on Monday October 3 suspecting it to be a cold-blooded murder.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh while speaking to media said, "The dead body of the DG Prisons J&K was found under suspicious circumstances. The first examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started".

"Forensic teams and crime teams are on the spot. The investigation process has begun. Senior officers are also on the spot. The J&K police family expresses grief and deep sorrow over the death of their senior officer," he added.

In the latest development, Yasir Ahmed, the 23-year-old domestic help suspected of killing Jammu and Kashmir DGP (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia was arrested by the police.