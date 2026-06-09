Assam native murdered, dismembered in Chennai; wife and her friend arrested

A gruesome murder case involving an Assam native has come to light in Chennai, where a 40-year-old man was allegedly killed, dismembered and his body parts disposed of across the city.

Police have arrested the victim's wife and her friend in connection with the crime.

The victim, identified as Ameer Ali, was a native of Assam and had been residing in Chennai. The case came to light after a torso packed inside a suitcase was discovered near a staircase on Platform No. 4 of Perambur Railway Station on June 5. Railway Police launched an investigation after commuters alerted authorities about a foul smell emanating from the abandoned suitcase.

According to Chennai Police, a major breakthrough came when investigators traced a medical waste disposal bag containing the mutilated torso to a private hospital in Teynampet. The lead eventually helped police identify the victim and unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Police said Ali's wife, Ruheema, and her friend, Ashraf Ali, both reportedly from Assam, have been arrested. The duo allegedly earned a living by assisting outstation medical patients travelling to Chennai for treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that domestic disputes may have led to the crime. Police said Ruheema was allegedly upset over her husband's purported relationship with another woman, which had resulted in frequent arguments and tensions within the family.

Investigators allege that the accused administered sedatives to Ameer Ali before slitting his throat at their residence in Teynampet. To conceal the crime, they allegedly dismembered the body and disposed of the remains at different locations across Chennai.

Police officials said scrutiny of CCTV footage and inconsistencies in the statements made by the accused during questioning played a crucial role in solving the case.

While the torso has been sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination, search operations are underway to recover the victim's severed head and other missing body parts.

The shocking incident has drawn attention in Assam, where the victim and the accused are believed to have roots, even as Chennai Police continue their investigation into the case.