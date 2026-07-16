Assam native suspected as key heroin trafficking operative arrested in Kerala

An Assam native suspected to be a key operative of a heroin trafficking network in Kerala has been arrested by police during a major anti-drug operation under 'Operation Toofan', officials said on July 16.

The accused, identified as Shafiqul Islam (38), a resident of Nagaon district in Assam, was apprehended from Angamaly by a special investigation team led by Ernakulam District Police Chief K.S. Sudarshan.

Police said the arrest followed the seizure of 609 grams of heroin worth several lakh rupees from three migrant workers in Angamaly. Investigators alleged that the trio had transported the narcotics from Assam by car, concealing the heroin inside hidden compartments in the vehicle using soap boxes and pouches.

During the subsequent investigation, Shafiqul emerged as the alleged mastermind behind the trafficking network and was taken into custody.

According to police, Shafiqul, popularly known as "Dada" among drug peddlers, had moved to Kerala around a decade ago. He initially worked in plywood factories before entering the scrap collection business, which investigators allege was later used as a front for drug trafficking.

Police said financial investigations revealed transactions worth lakhs of rupees through multiple bank accounts linked to the accused. He allegedly maintained a lavish lifestyle, frequently travelled between Assam and Kochi by air, and rented houses in different parts of Ernakulam district to evade police surveillance. His primary base of operations was reportedly Perumbavoor.

Investigators alleged that Shafiqul procured a box of heroin in Assam for around Rs 30,000 and sold it in Kerala for Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh. He also allegedly repackaged the narcotics into small bottles, selling each for around Rs 1,000.

During searches at a rented house in Perumbavoor, police recovered hundreds of empty bottles allegedly intended for repackaging and retail distribution of heroin.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the interstate drug trafficking network and trace its supply chain.