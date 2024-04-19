A disturbing incident has surfaced in Haflong as a viral photo on social media alleges the kidnapping of Prasanjit Naiding, the younger brother of Monjit Naiding, Executive Member (EM) of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), by a group purportedly named United Dimasa Liberation Army (UDLA).

Prasanjit Naiding was reportedly abducted from his residence in Thaijuwari during the night when his marriage celebrations were underway. The photo, uploaded by the alleged kidnappers, has caused widespread concern and outrage across social media platforms.

In response to the alarming situation, an FIR has been lodged at the Haflong police station against the UDLA group, signaling the authorities' swift action to address the matter.

The circumstances surrounding Prasanjit Naiding's abduction and the motives behind the UDLA group's actions remain unclear. Concerns for Prasanjit's safety and well-being are mounting as efforts to ascertain his whereabouts and secure his release are underway.

The NCHAC and local authorities have been mobilized to coordinate efforts to resolve the situation and ensure Prasanjit's safe return. Community members and well-wishers have also rallied together to support the Naiding family during this distressing time.