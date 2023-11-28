The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Guwahati Zonal Unit on November 28 successfully cracked down on an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate, leading to the seizure of 9.669 kilograms of Methamphetamine. Two individuals were apprehended at the Guwahati Railway Station in connection with the illegal drug trade.

Acting on a reliable tip and conducting continuous surveillance on the ground, the NCB Guwahati Zonal Unit identified and targeted a network involved in the supply of Methamphetamine from Moreh (Manipur) to Cooch Behar (West Bengal).

The apprehension took place on the morning of November 28, 2023, at the Guwahati Railway Station, where the suspects, identified as BM Rahish and BM Hafiz Anish, both hailing from Imphal West (Manipur), were intercepted while en route to Cooch Behar (West Bengal) on a Rajdhani Train.

Upon conducting a thorough search, the NCB Guwahati team discovered and confiscated 9.669 kilograms of Methamphetamine. The contraband was cleverly concealed in plastic packets, hidden within cloth and blankets, and stashed away in hand baggage within the train.

The investigative team traced the origin of the seized Methamphetamine to Moreh, Manipur, with the intended destination being Cooch Behar, West Bengal. The successful operation highlights the NCB's commitment to curbing the menace of drug trafficking and safeguarding communities from the harmful impact of illicit substances.

Both Rahish and Anish are now in custody, facing charges related to drug trafficking.