Assam: NCBC chairman holds hearing on inclusion of seven Assam communities in central OBC list

Chairman of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, on Thursday conducted a public hearing in Guwahati where representatives of seven communities from Assam presented their demands for inclusion in the central list of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The communities seeking inclusion are Bishnupriya Manipuri, Bhar/Rajbhar, Newar, Bhujel, Sabar, Satnami and Kiran Sheikh.

Speaking after the hearing, Ahir said that several of these communities have already been added to the state OBC list and that the process for examining their inclusion in the central list has begun. He noted that the NCBC would follow Supreme Court directives and established guidelines while reviewing documents and parameters before making any final recommendation.

Ahir added that the Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has expressed its support for including these communities in the central OBC list. “We assure them that it will be done soon,” he said. He also stated that the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to granting constitutional rights to communities that qualify but stressed the need for proper verification of all paperwork.

During the hearing, members of the Motok and Moran communities reiterated their long-pending demand to be recognised as Scheduled Tribes (ST), arguing that they meet the necessary criteria. The NCBC chairman said their concerns would be examined, emphasising that such demands must be addressed through social justice and constitutional processes.

The discussions concluded with assurances that the Commission would take all submissions into account before finalising its recommendations.