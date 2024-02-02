The NER Directorate NCC contingent, representing NCC cadets from all North Eastern states, paid a visit to Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Raj Bhavan on the 75th Republic Day.

It may be noted that 171 NCC cadets, along with Junior Wing cadets for the NCC girls band and 4 Remount and Veterinary company cadets actively participated in the camp.

Congratulating each member of the contingent, Governor ShriKataria said, “I am proud that in the Republic Day Camp organized in New Delhi from 29 December to 29 January, you have demonstrated your dedication and love for service and national unity. By doing that you have enhanced the pride of the North Eastern region. All you cadets have displayed your commitment towards national service and the spirit of unity by participating in the rally of the Hon’ble Prime Minister organized on January 29, 2024. This diverse group from the North East region reflects a rich picture of talent and commitment.”



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The Governor commended the NCC North East Regional Directorate for selecting talented NCC cadets from different districts of the State and creating a representation that truly reflects the diversity and unity of the region.

The Governor also congratulated the contingent for being awarded with the Best Cultural Team trophy. The award is a testament to the creativity and dedication of the contingent. He motivated and inspired them to continue to excel in their future. He said that the NCC has a very important role to play in the development of youth, who are the future of the nation. He also said NCC strengthens the spirit of being an Indian.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Major General Gagandeep Singh, Brigadier Dinar Dighe, Brigadier VijayantMahadik and officials from Raj Bhavan were present during the function.