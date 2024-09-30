Cadets of 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC, Guwahati, led a tree plantation drive under the auspices of the NCC Group Headquarters under NCC Directorate North Eastern Region (NER), showcasing environmental commitment.

Over the past four months, around 800 dedicated NCC cadets of the unit have planted around 800 trees across 29 schools and colleges in and around Guwahati in an organised manner.

The initiative, which aligns with the Government of India's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" and the “#plant4mother” campaign launched on World Environment Day, underscores the importance of collective action in combating climate change and preserving our environment.

The cadets planted a variety of trees, including neem, guava, mango, gamari, jamun, orange, agar, amla, betelnut, jasmine and coconut.

Each tree species was selected for its environmental benefits and suitability to the local climate, reflecting a well-considered approach to enhancing urban greenery and ecological balance.

In past four months, the tree plantation drive has not only contributed to the greening of educational institutions but also aimed to instill environmental stewardship among the younger generation. By involving students and educational staff in this noble cause, the NCC cadets have fostered a deeper awareness of environmental issues and the significance of trees in sustaining life.

In celebration of their efforts, a ceremony was held at one of the participating schools, where the cadets, school officials, and local dignitaries gathered to mark the success of the initiative.

The event highlighted the collaboration between the NCC and educational institutions in fostering a greener, more sustainable future. The efforts of 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC is commendable for their dedication and hard work.

With the success of this drive, the NCC cadets of 60 Assam Girls Battalion have set a high standard for environmental action, demonstrating that with dedication and teamwork, we can all contribute to a healthier and more vibrant planet.