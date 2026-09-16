Assam NCC cadets Rajasree Roy, Bishal Roy summit 6,546-Metre Mt. Chalung
LCpl Rajasree Roy and LCpl Bishal Roy of 4 Assam BN NCC summited the 6,546-metre Mt Chalung as part of a 14-member expedition. Their feat, as the only participants from Northeast India, drew praise from the NCC and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
- They represented the Northeast alone in a 14-member mountaineering expedition
- NCC Group Silchar and NCC Directorate NER praised the successful climb
- The summit achievement was described as a proud moment for the region
LCpl Rajasree Roy and LCpl Bishal Roy of 4 Assam BN NCC have successfully summited Mt. Chalung, standing at an altitude of 6,546 metres, bringing recognition to Assam’s Barak Valley and the Northeast.
The duo were the only participants from Northeast India among the 14-member expedition team that successfully undertook the challenging mountaineering expedition.
Their achievement has been welcomed by the NCC community, including NCC Group Silchar and the NCC Directorate NER, Shillong, with the feat being hailed as a moment of pride for the region.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated both cadets on their remarkable achievement and lauded their courage, endurance, discipline and determination.
The successful summit marks a notable accomplishment for the two NCC cadets and highlights their commitment to mountaineering and challenging outdoor expeditions.
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