Assam NCC cadets Rajasree Roy, Bishal Roy summit 6,546-Metre Mt. Chalung

LCpl Rajasree Roy and LCpl Bishal Roy of 4 Assam BN NCC have successfully summited Mt. Chalung, standing at an altitude of 6,546 metres, bringing recognition to Assam’s Barak Valley and the Northeast.

The duo were the only participants from Northeast India among the 14-member expedition team that successfully undertook the challenging mountaineering expedition.

Their achievement has been welcomed by the NCC community, including NCC Group Silchar and the NCC Directorate NER, Shillong, with the feat being hailed as a moment of pride for the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated both cadets on their remarkable achievement and lauded their courage, endurance, discipline and determination.

The successful summit marks a notable accomplishment for the two NCC cadets and highlights their commitment to mountaineering and challenging outdoor expeditions.