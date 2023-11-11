As many as 578 NCC cadets across Assam are leading a much more disciplined life than they are used to.

The cadets are students from 15 colleges and 22 schools assembled for a 10-day camp, which finishes on November 20.

The NCC capsule camp has been organized by 1 Assam battalion NCC at the school campus of JNV Nalbari, Assam from 11th November to 20th November 2023 under the leadership of NCC group headquarters in Guwahati.

The location is Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Nalbari, Banekuchi.



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Cadets comprising 318 boys and 260 girls are taking part in this annual camp with an aim to take the students out from the four walls of the classroom giving the feel of outdoor classes catering to their practical syllabus amidst lush green nature.

As part of their daily routine, classes are arranged on military subjects, cyber security, National integration, and social awareness among others.

Meanwhile, guest lecturers on personality development, motivational talks, Disaster management, and NeDFi are also been lined up for the benefit of the youths.

All the events provided sufficient benefit to the students in promoting physical and mental abilities making learning more fruitful.

