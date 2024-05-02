The National Cadet Corps (NCC) girls cadets of the 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC, Guwahati, emerged victorious as they successfully completed the rigorous 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC)-02 on May 2, 2024. Held at the Narangi Transit Facility (NTF) in Guwahati, the camp witnessed the participation of 482 Senior Division/Senior Wing and Junior Division/Junior Wing cadets alongside six Associate NCC Officers (ANOs).

The CATC served as a melting pot of learning and camaraderie for cadets hailing from diverse backgrounds in and around Guwahati. Over the course of the camp, emphasis was placed on various training activities aimed at enhancing skills such as range drill, firing practice, and specialized training in community living, discipline, first aid, character, and confidence building.

Under the watchful guidance of Officers, ANOs, and Girls Cadet Instructors (GCIs), cadets engaged in a plethora of activities including morning physical training, drill sessions, map reading, tent pitching, tug of war, and volleyball matches. Additionally, guest lectures were delivered by esteemed organizations and individuals including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi), and recruitment officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The camp also provided a platform for peer learning, with interactions facilitated between current cadets and ex-cadets. Various competitions ranging from sports to debates and cultural events were organized, culminating in the felicitation of outstanding cadets with prizes on the final day.

Addressing the cadets during the closing ceremony, Camp Commandant Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma commended the girls for their remarkable performance, underscoring the values of discipline, physical fitness, leadership, and camaraderie instilled by the NCC. He encouraged the cadets to serve as ambassadors of the organization, inspiring others with their dedication and commitment.

Col. Sharma stated the significance of such camps in imparting the ethos of the Army way of life and fostering lifelong friendships among cadets. He urged the participants to carry forward the spirit of the NCC, empowering and enlightening fellow students and cadets about the opportunities it offers.