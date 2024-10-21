The National Democratic Alliance (Bharatiya Janata Party and Axom Gana Parishad) has announced its candidate for the upcoming bye-election in the 31 No. Sidli Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC). Raju Kumar Narzary, General Secretary of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), revealed that Nirmal Kumar Brahma will contest the seat.

Brahma, a former Member of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA) of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and Chirang district committee president of UPPL, brings significant local experience to the race.

This bye-election is part of a broader electoral event in Assam, with polls also scheduled in Bongaigaon, Behali, Samaguri, and Dholai constituencies. Voting will take place on November 13, followed by vote counting on November 23.

The Gazette Notification was issued on October 18, and the last date for filing nomination papers is October 25. The scrutiny of nomination papers is set for October 28, and candidates can withdraw their nominations by October 30.