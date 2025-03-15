The upcoming Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, scheduled for April 2, 2025, have set the stage for a crucial political battle in the region. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and NDA-backed candidates officially filed their nominations in Dudhnoi.

Speaking at the nomination event, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia expressed confidence in the NDA’s victory. He attributed the region’s progress and stability to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Saikia said that the BJP-led government has brought permanent peace to Rabha Hasong, which was once plagued by violence and unrest.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Saikia accused the party of indulging in appeasement politics and betraying the people of Rabha Hasong. He urged voters to reject the Congress and support the NDA-backed candidates, ensuring a decisive victory with a significant margin. According to him, the NDA government’s continuous push for development and progress under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership has won the trust of the people in the region.

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, home to indigenous Rabha, Garo, Bodo, and Hasong communities, plays a key role in local governance. With the BJP and its allies determined to secure a landslide win, the election is expected to be a significant political event in Assam’s tribal-dominated areas.