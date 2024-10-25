Ahead of the upcoming by-election for the Bongaigaon Legislative Assembly constituency, NDA-supported candidate Deeptimoyee Choudhury officially submitted her nomination papers today. She was accompanied by notable figures, including Minister Ranjit Kumar Das, former AGP President Atul Bora, MP Jayanta Basumatary, and former MLA Bhupen Ray.

Choudhury, who is the spouse of former eight-time MLA Phani Bhushan Choudhury, now an MP representing the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat, is gearing up for a competitive race against Congress candidate Brajenjit Sinha.

Earlier on October 24, the BJP announced its candidates for the by-elections, filing nominations for two of the three assembly seats contested. Alongside Choudhury, Diganta Ghatowar is set to represent the party in Behali, facing off against Congress candidate Jayanta Barah. Meanwhile, Nihar Ranjan Das will challenge Congress’s Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha in Dholai. The final seat in the fray, Samaguri, will see a contest between BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarma and Congress’s Tanzil Hussain.

In addition to the BJP's candidates, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has also made its mark by filing a nomination for the Sidli seat. Nirmal Kumar Brahma will go head-to-head against Congress’s Sanjib Warle.

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