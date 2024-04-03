A mega bike rally, drawing participation from hundreds of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies including BJP, UPPL, and AGP leaders, took place under the Kokrajhar Assembly constituency.

Minister U G Brahma kickstarted the 90-kilometer rally from the Adabari ground in Kokrajhar. Among those present were MLA Lawrence Islari, BTC MLA Rajeev Brahma, and BJP district president Kavita Basumatary.

The absence of BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary was notably conspicuous, drawing severe criticism. Mohilary, once considered a formidable figure in the region, faced sharp rebuke as the current political landscape evolves.

Commenting on Mohilary's absence, it was stated that his era has passed, indicating a shift in power dynamics within the region. The speaker expressed preference for a new leadership, seemingly distancing from Mohilary's influence.