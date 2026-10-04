Assam: NDA intensifies Nagaon bypoll campaign; 2,309 booths to hold padyatras on final day

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has stepped up its campaign for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, with polling day approaching and campaigning set to end on October 5.

According to BJP media panellist and Nagaon by-election media in-charge Dilip Kumar Sarma, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the campaign with 15 public meetings across all eight Assembly segments of the constituency in support of NDA candidate Debashis Sharma.

The BJP said senior leaders and star campaigners collectively addressed more than 1,100 meetings across Nagaon and Morigaon districts during the campaign. Among those who campaigned for the NDA were Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia, AGP president Atul Bora, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and state ministers including Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Keshab Mahanta, Rameswar Teli, Sushanta Borgohain and Ajanta Neog.

The party also highlighted its booth-level campaign, with 25 Mandal Committees conducting door-to-door outreach and more than 5,000 courtyard meetings across the constituency.

The BJP's various morchas separately organised over 9,500 courtyard meetings as part of the voter mobilisation drive. The Nagaon Mahila Morcha held 1,654 meetings, followed by 690 by the Nagaon Yuva Morcha, 621 by the Morigaon Yuva Morcha, 397 by the Nagaon Minority Morcha and 350 by the Morigaon Mahila Morcha.

The party's Kisan, OBC, SC and ST morchas also conducted targeted outreach programmes across the constituency.

For the final day of campaigning, booth committees across all 2,309 polling stations in the Nagaon parliamentary constituency will organise simultaneous padyatras from 11 am. The BJP said party workers, local voters and supporters will participate in the foot marches.

The NDA's campaign has therefore combined large public rallies with extensive booth-level and door-to-door outreach as the alliance makes a final push to consolidate support for Debashis Sharma before the campaign period ends.