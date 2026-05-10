Assam NDA leaders gear up for key meetings to form new government

Preparations are underway in Guwahati for the BJP Legislature Party meeting on Sunday, May 10, where the party is expected to formally elect its leader before a joint meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finalises the alliance leader for government formation in Assam.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP-led NDA government is scheduled to take place on May 12 at the Khanapara Veterinary Field in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend as the chief guest.

The NDA secured a decisive mandate in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections, paving the way for its third consecutive term in the state. The alliance won 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly, while the opposition bloc remained far behind with 75 seats.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 82 seats. Its allies — Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) — won 10 seats each, taking the NDA tally to 102.

On the opposition side, the Congress-led Mitrajoot alliance managed 19 seats. Raijor Dal secured two seats, while the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats.

Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary said the elected representatives would choose their legislature party leader before the formation of the new ministry.

“The rule is that once the Assembly is formed, the elected members must choose their leader, who will then take the oath as Chief Minister. Today, all NDA MLAs will gather, select their leader, and then go to the Governor. The Governor will administer the oath, after which the Chief Minister will form his team,” Daimary said.

Senior BJP leader Shiladitya Dev said the meeting would mark the beginning of Sarma’s second consecutive term as chief minister.

“We have a legislature party meeting today. It will be historic, as our leader, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, will again be elected as party leader. He will become Chief Minister for the second time,” Dev said.

BJP leader Bhupen Kumar Borah said the people of Assam had placed their confidence in Sarma’s leadership and expressed hope that the BJP high command would endorse the choice of the state legislators.

Newly elected BJP MLAs also backed Sarma’s continuation as chief minister. Mangaldai MLA-elect Nilima Devi said the NDA would soon announce Sarma’s election as leader, while Goreswar MLA-elect Victor Kumar Das thanked voters and said the government would continue to work under Sarma’s leadership.

Union Minister JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini are attending the meeting as central observer and co-observer, respectively.

Meanwhile, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi described the party’s performance in the Assembly elections as “extremely disappointing” and said he would “take full responsibility” for the outcome.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting with newly elected Congress MLAs, Gogoi said he had already informed the party high command about his position.

“I have also communicated to the high command, and it is for the high command to decide the future course of action in terms of organisational restructuring, as well as outlining the next few steps,” he said.

He further stated that the Congress had already begun an internal review process to identify “the real reasons” behind the party’s poor performance in the 2026 Assembly elections.