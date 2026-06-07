Assam: Nearly 100 kg of calcium carbide-treated mangoes seized in Guwahati market

Food safety officials seized nearly 100 kg of mangoes allegedly ripened using the banned chemical calcium carbide during an enforcement drive at Beltola Market in Guwahati on June 6.

Officials said traces of calcium carbide were detected during the inspection, prompting authorities to collect enforcement samples for further testing and investigation.

The drive was part of an ongoing crackdown on the use of artificial ripening agents in fruits being sold in city markets. Calcium carbide, which is prohibited for fruit ripening due to its potential health risks, is often used to accelerate the ripening process.

Following the detection, approximately 100 kg of mangoes suspected to have been treated with the chemical were seized and sent to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for disposal.

Officials said the enforcement samples collected during the operation would be sent for laboratory analysis, and further action would be taken based on the findings.

Food safety authorities have intensified inspections across markets ahead of the peak fruit season to ensure that fruits sold to consumers comply with safety standards.

The department has urged traders and vendors to refrain from using prohibited ripening agents and warned that strict action would be taken against violators under the Food Safety and Standards Act.