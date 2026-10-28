Nearly 24,000 kg of suspected Burmese areca nuts were seized during a joint operation by the Assam Railway Police and the Customs Department at New Bongaigaon railway station.

The consignment, comprising 344 bags of suspected Burmese supari, was recovered from the down-bound Humsafar Express train.

The seizure has once again highlighted concerns over the alleged use of the railway network to smuggle areca nuts across state borders and evade taxes.

Large quantities of supari are reportedly transported by train to other states every day, making the railway network a key route for the illegal trade.

The latest operation is part of ongoing efforts by enforcement agencies to curb the alleged smuggling of areca nuts through the railway system.