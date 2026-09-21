Assam: Nearly 6 years on, buyer alleges land transfer remains pending despite advance payment of Rs 1 lakh

A land-related dispute has surfaced in Assam’s Kaliabor, where a buyer has alleged that he neither received possession of a plot nor got back the Rs 1 lakh advance he paid under a land sale agreement executed nearly six years ago.

The dispute concerns a one-katha plot of land at Dag No. 382 under Periodic Patta (PP) No. 137 in Jakhbandha Kishamat of Chatial Mouza, under the Kaliabor Revenue Circle in Kaliabor Sub-Division.

According to the agreement, Jan Mohammad of Hatbor had agreed to purchase the plot from Durga Ravidas of Garubandha, under the Jakhbandha Police Outpost area, for Rs 2.5 lakh. Mohammad allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh in cash as an advance to Ravidas, with the latter agreeing to complete the sale of the land.

The agreement was executed on July 20, 2020, under document No. 25AA 962020. It identifies Durga Ravidas, son of late Mahendra Ravidas of Jakhbandha, as the seller.

However, Mohammad has alleged that despite the passage of nearly six years since the agreement, the land transfer has not been completed. He also claimed that repeated visits to Ravidas's residence did not result in either the transfer of the land or the return of the Rs 1 lakh advance.

The agreement was witnessed and signed by Nur Islam Sheikh of Garubandha under the Jakhbandha Police Outpost area and Mohammad Idris of Jakhbandha.

The complainant has sought an investigation into the matter and urged the authorities to ascertain the status of the transaction, including the payment made as advance and the reasons for the alleged delay in completing the land transfer.

The allegations are yet to be independently verified, and further details regarding any official inquiry or action in the matter are awaited.