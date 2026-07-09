Assam nears 20% EV adoption, emerges as a front-runner in India's green mobility drive

Assam has recorded nearly 20 per cent electric vehicle (EV) penetration in new vehicle registrations over the past three months, reflecting the state's rapid progress towards sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation, Forest and Environment Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on July 9.

Sharing the update on X, Baruah said the impressive growth in EV adoption has been driven by the state's expanding charging infrastructure, affordable electricity tariffs, reliable power supply and proactive government policies that are making clean mobility more accessible to citizens.

According to the figures shared by the minister, electric vehicles accounted for 15.7 per cent of all new vehicle registrations in April, which rose to 19.4 per cent in May and further increased to 19.6 per cent in June, placing Assam among the fastest-growing electric vehicle markets in the country.

Baruah said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, remains committed to accelerating the transition to green mobility by strengthening EV charging infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted power supply and creating a policy environment that encourages the adoption of clean transportation.

He noted that the rapid expansion of electric vehicle usage complements Assam's broader commitment to renewable energy, environmental sustainability and climate resilience, while contributing to India's vision of a cleaner and greener transport ecosystem.

Reaffirming the state's long-term vision, the minister said Assam aims to emerge as a leader in green mobility by fostering an ecosystem where innovation, sustainability and economic growth move forward together, with every electric vehicle on the road helping build a cleaner environment and a more sustainable future.