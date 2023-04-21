North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) has taken a significant step towards addressing the demand for skilled drone pilots in India by launching a new employment opportunity for unemployed youth in the North East. With an estimated one million government and private jobs in need of skilled drone pilots, NECTAR's initiative aims to bridge the gap between demand and supply by providing comprehensive drone operation training at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, starting from May 8.

Tapan Dutta, the Principal of JN College Boko, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with NECTAR, stating that the drone technology training center at their college will offer professional training for aspiring drone pilots, leading to DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) approved certification. He highlighted the importance of drone technology as a crucial skill in the 21st century and the potential for employment opportunities in the field.

Somnath, a professional drone pilot and trainer from NECTAR, explained that earlier there were no guidelines for drones, but the DGCA introduced new guidelines in 2021, allowing anyone who has passed 10th grade to become a drone pilot. As per DGCA guidelines, remote pilot training organizations authorized by DGCA can provide a five-day training program, which will be offered to students at JN College Boko.

Rajendra Jena, Chief Geomatics Officer of NECTAR, emphasized the need for skilled drone pilots in various fields, including science, engineering, geography, geology, and geo-informatics. He explained that NECTAR is offering a comprehensive training module that focuses on the application of drones, GIS, and remote sensing. The first module will focus on developing remote pilots, and the Drone Pilot Training Centre at JN College Boko is expected to open in May, followed by other modules, including assembling and disassembling drone components.

Jena also mentioned that the current training program, which started on the 17th of the month, is a one-week program catering to undergraduate, graduate, and engineering students with backgrounds in geology, geo-informatics, and related fields. A total of 24 students from different parts of the North East have registered for the training, which includes practical sessions on drone flying.

The launch of the Drone Pilot Training Centre by NECTAR at JN College Boko is expected to create new livelihood opportunities for unemployed youth in the North East, empowering them with the skills needed for the rapidly growing field of drone operations.