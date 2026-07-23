Assam: NEEPCO to release excess water from Doyang reservoir, Golaghat administration issues flood alert

The Golaghat district administration has issued a series of flood advisories and safety guidelines for residents of Sarupathar Sub-Division and adjoining areas following continuous rainfall that has led to a rise in water levels across rivers and streams. Authorities have urged people living in low-lying and riverbank areas to remain vigilant, follow official instructions, and take precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and property.

The advisory, issued on July 22 by the offices of the Sarupathar Circle Officer and the Sub-Divisional Commissioner, warned of the possibility of flooding in vulnerable areas under the Sarupathar Revenue Circle. Residents have been asked to avoid entering floodwaters and stay away from rivers, streams, canals, and waterlogged locations.

As part of the safety measures, the administration has prohibited activities such as bathing, washing clothes, fishing, or swimming in floodwaters. Parents have been urged to ensure that children do not venture near rivers, streams, drains, or other water bodies. People have also been advised against travelling through flooded areas on foot or by vehicle, particularly during night hours.

The advisory cautioned residents to stay clear of electric poles, transformers, and loose electrical wires, and not to use electrical appliances that may have come into contact with floodwater without proper inspection. Authorities also warned that snakes could enter residential areas during floods and advised residents to remain alert to avoid snakebite incidents. Consumption of food items found floating in floodwaters has also been discouraged.

For rescue and emergency assistance, residents have been directed to contact the Sarupathar emergency helpline at 03774-246405.

Separately, the district administration issued a downstream alert following a communication from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) Limited regarding rising water levels at the Doyang Hydro Electric Project reservoir in Nagaland's Wokha district.

According to NEEPCO, sustained rainfall in the reservoir's catchment area has raised the water level to EL. 319.50 metres, with inflows expected to push it towards the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of EL. 324.00 metres. The corporation stated that it would begin opening the project's radial gates once the reservoir reaches EL. 321.00 metres to facilitate a regulated release of excess water downstream.

In view of the planned controlled discharge, residents living along the Doyang and Dhansiri rivers have been advised to avoid bathing, swimming, fishing, or engaging in any activity near the river during the gate operation period. The advisory has been shared with the Deputy Commissioners of Wokha in Nagaland and Golaghat in Assam, along with the Additional Deputy Commissioner, for wider dissemination among downstream communities.

The Golaghat district administration has also appealed to residents to remain prepared for possible flooding by keeping emergency supplies, including medicines, drinking water, dry food, torches, power banks, important documents, and cash, safely packed in waterproof containers. Families have been advised to relocate livestock and valuables to higher ground if necessary and move to designated relief camps whenever instructed by authorities.

Officials have urged residents to rely only on verified information issued through official announcements, radio, television, and other authorised communication channels, while avoiding the spread of rumours or unverified messages.

The administration has further advised households to switch off electricity and LPG connections if floodwaters enter their homes, consume only clean or boiled drinking water, use bleaching powder where necessary to maintain hygiene, and keep Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) readily available to prevent water-borne illnesses. Vehicle owners have also been asked not to park in low-lying areas and to keep mobile phones fully charged to facilitate emergency communication.

For any emergency, residents have been asked to contact the District Emergency Operation Centre through helpline 1077 or 9394985421.