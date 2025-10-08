Assam: New administrative building of KVK Karbi Anglong inaugurated with enthusiasm and vision for agricultural growth

The new administrative building of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Karbi Anglong under Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Amlokhi was inaugurated on Wednesday, October 8 amid much enthusiasm and the presence of distinguished guests, marking a significant milestone for the district’s agricultural advancement.

The ceremony was graced by Dr. Bidyut C. Deka, Vice-Chancellor of AAU, who inaugurated the building in the presence of eminent dignitaries including Dr. R.K. Saud, Associate Director of Extension Education (P&I), AAU; Dr. Rajbir Singh, Deputy Director General, ICAR, New Delhi (who joined virtually); and Dr. Kadirvel Govindasamy, Director, ATARI-ICAR, Zone-VI, Guwahati (also attending virtually). Representatives from various line departments under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), progressive farmers, and local officials were also in attendance.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Monuj Kr. Doley, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Karbi Anglong, who highlighted the centre’s initiatives in crop diversification, livestock management, and skill development for rural youth.

In his address, Dr. R.K. Saud congratulated the KVK team for realizing the long-cherished dream of establishing its own administrative building, while Dr. K.D. Singha expressed gratitude to ICAR for its continued support and encouraged farmers to remain actively engaged with KVK programmes. Mr. Angtong Tisso, Deputy Secretary of KAAC, conveyed his best wishes and lauded the centre’s efforts in agricultural innovation.

The event also witnessed the release of several publications and an exhibition showcasing innovative technologies, local agricultural produce, and success stories of progressive farmers associated with KVK’s activities.

Joining virtually, Dr. Rajbir Singh, DDG, ICAR, highlighted the importance of double cropping systems for improving the livelihoods of tribal farmers in the district. He emphasized the need for capacity building, scientific demonstrations, new pig varieties, entrepreneurship development, and climate-resilient technologies tailored to the hill ecosystem. Dr. G. Kadirvel extended his congratulations and reaffirmed ICAR-ATARI’s continued support for future initiatives.

In his inaugural remarks, Dr. Bidyut C. Deka underscored the pivotal role of KVKs in bridging the gap between laboratory research and field application, urging scientists and extension personnel to work hand in hand with farmers to promote sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture suited to Karbi Anglong’s unique topography.