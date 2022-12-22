Sensation spread after a one-and-a-half month old baby died after taking polio vaccine in Cachar on December 22.

As per reports, the new born baby was vaccinated against polio on December 21. The baby started vomiting and fell ill. However, the child died after 12 hours of taking the vaccination.

The tragic incident took place in Ganganagar village of Sonai constituency under Cachar district.

The incident caused sensation in the area with angry locals blaming authorities for the child’s death and demanded an investigation into the matter.

In a similar incident, a two-month-old baby is said to have died after receiving the polio vaccine at Diphu in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam on October 28.

Sources said that the infant was given two dosages of polio vaccine on October 26.

However, the child became sick and ultimately died two days after taking the vaccine.

The incident was reported from Kakaubasti village, which is about 13 kilometers from Diphu town.

Meanwhile, outraged locals demanded an investigation and laid the blame for the child's death squarely on the shoulders of the authorities.

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