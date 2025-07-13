Assam: New deputy commissioners appointed for Dima Hasao and Biswanath in latest administrative reshuffle

In a recent administrative reshuffle ordered by the Assam government, changes have been made in the leadership of two districts to bolster governance and enhance administrative efficiency.





Simanta Kumar Das, ACS, who had been serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao, has been transferred and appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of Biswanath district with immediate effect.





In a corresponding move, Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS, who previously held the position of Deputy Commissioner in Biswanath, has now been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao.





The state government stated that the reshuffle is part of a routine transfer exercise aimed at strengthening district administration and ensuring effective public service delivery.