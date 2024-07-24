The New Development Bank has approved USD 333.80 million for the construction of a 4-lane extra-dosed bridge over the Brahmaputra River, connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi in Assam.

This is the second bridge project over the Brahmaputra funded by the bank, which previously funded the under-construction Guwahati-North Guwahati six-lane bridge.

The new project, named the Assam Bridge Project-II, will be executed in Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode and includes viaducts, approaches, and River Training Works.

The Assam government will contribute Rs 6.77 billion as counterpart funding.



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This new bridge will enhance transport infrastructure and provide a direct link between the northern and southern parts of the Guwahati Metropolitan Area (GMA).

The project, involving the construction of a 12.2-km bridge, aims to improve connectivity, provide a diversion for regional and urban traffic, and link the international airport to industrial areas around Sualkuchi.

The project is expected to be completed within four years and will be executed by the Assam Public Works Roads Department (APWRD).

The New Development Bank, established by the BRICS states, is a multilateral development bank.