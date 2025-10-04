Assam: New dialysis centre inaugurated at Uparhali Block PHC to strengthen healthcare in South Kamrup

A new Dialysis Centre was inaugurated today, October 4 at Uparhali Block Primary Health Centre (PHC) by Palashbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria. The new facility marks a significant milestone in providing critical medical services to patients in Palashbari and the surrounding areas of South Kamrup, particularly those suffering from kidney-related ailments.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of Co-District Commissioner, Palashbari, Smt. Rashmi Baruah Gogoi, and Circle Officer Dr. Ankita Sharma, alongside local health officials and community members.

Delivering the inaugural address, Dr. Minakshi Bordoloi, Sub-Divisional Medical & Health Officer (i/c) of Palashbari Block PHC, emphasized that the centre would bridge a crucial gap in accessible healthcare, particularly for economically weaker sections who face challenges in availing regular dialysis treatment.

The Dialysis Centre will be operated by The Hands Foundation under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP). The facility is designed to provide free dialysis services to patients, reducing the burden of travel and expenses for individuals who previously had to visit distant hospitals for treatment.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Hemanga Thakuria said the centre represents a key step in ensuring equitable access to life-saving healthcare services. “This facility will provide free and continuous dialysis care to patients who need it most, eliminating the hardship of long-distance travel,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to improving rural healthcare infrastructure.

This initiative is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the local community, enhancing healthcare accessibility and reaffirming the dedication of state authorities and medical professionals towards public welfare and inclusive health development.