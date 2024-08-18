A new platform dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by women journalists in Assam has been launched, with a focus on workplace safety, equal representation, and professional skill development. The 'Assam Women Journalists' Forum' was officially inaugurated on Saturday, bringing together over 50 media professionals from across the state.

The forum’s formation was marked by a solemn tribute to a junior doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at a Kolkata hospital. The gathering then proceeded to address various issues pertinent to women in journalism, culminating in the adoption of a resolution to establish a dedicated space for interaction and professional exchange.

The forum is committed to organizing workshops, seminars, and tours to enhance the skills of women journalists. Senior members will mentor newcomers to the profession, fostering a supportive environment for professional growth. Additionally, the forum will advocate for improved workplace safety and security for women journalists, particularly during field duties and night commutes.

An 11-member committee was appointed to steer the forum’s activities, with Durba Ghosh, PTI Guwahati’s bureau chief, and Nasreen Habib of 'The Assam Tribune' taking on the roles of president and general secretary, respectively. A seven-member executive committee and an advisory panel of senior women journalists will also support the forum's initiatives.