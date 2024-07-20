In a notable advancement for India's Oil & Gas sector, the Dirok Field in Tinsukia district has achieved a significant milestone. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri shared the news on X, highlighting the sector's commitment to discovering new resources and optimizing existing ones under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

The Dirok Field, located in the ON-94/1 block at Margarita and operated by HOEC in partnership with OIL and IOCL, has successfully tested a new reservoir, Sand-9, in well Dirok-1. The well has reported a flow rate of 6 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. Further production testing is underway to confirm and potentially expand the field's proven reserves based on these promising results.